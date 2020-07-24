Palma Local Police ordered to self-isolate. 24-07-2020 Guillem Picó

Six Palma Police Officers who intervened in a traffic accident in the capital on Thursday have been ordered to self-isolate after those who were wounded tested positive for Covid-19.

The Officers did not have direct contact with those infected, they were in charge of regulating traffic and have been isolated as a precaution.

Two people were seriously injured in the accident involving a car and a motorbike in Avinguda del Comte de Sallent in Palma.

Palma Local Police have confirmed that none of their Officers have tested positive for Covid-19.