Police Officers ordered to self-isolate
Six Palma Police Officers who intervened in a traffic accident in the capital on Thursday have been ordered to self-isolate after those who were wounded tested positive for Covid-19.
The Officers did not have direct contact with those infected, they were in charge of regulating traffic and have been isolated as a precaution.
Two people were seriously injured in the accident involving a car and a motorbike in Avinguda del Comte de Sallent in Palma.
Palma Local Police have confirmed that none of their Officers have tested positive for Covid-19.
