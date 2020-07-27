Humphrey Carter talks to BBC Breakfast about the reinstatement of quarantine for travellers from Spain. 27-07-2020 Youtube: Wendy Urquhart

The Balearic Government is trying to persuade British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to make Majorca, Ibiza, Minorca and Formentera exempt from the reinstated quarantine measures for travellers arriving from Spain.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin's News Editor, Humphrey Carter has been talking to BBC Breakfast about the regulations and Sima Kotecha began by asking him what reaction there had been in the Balearic Islands.