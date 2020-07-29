24 new coronavirus infections confirmed in the Balearic Islands. 28-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Health Department confirmed 24 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands on Tuesday, which means there are 156 active cases and 2,507 since the pandemic began.

There were no fatalities in the previous 24 hours so the total remains static at 230.

48 people have been hospitalised, 7 are in the ICU and 219 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Majorca, 43 people hospitalised, 6 are in the ICUs and 192 people are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Minorca one person has been admitted to Mateu Orfila Hospital and 15 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Ibiza, 4 people are hospitalised, 1 is in the ICU and 8 people in Ibiza and 4 in Formentera are receiving Primary Care at home.

369 Health Professionals have been diagnosed with coronavirus, 55 are still under surveillancein Majorca, 1 in Minorca and 17 in Ibiza.

The laboratories at Public Hospitals have carried out 142,308 PCR, 10,801 rapid antibody tests and 30,564 serologies.

One resident in a Nursing Home has contracted Covid-19, 259 have overcome the disease, 89 have died and 7 Healthcare Professionals are also positive for the virus.

There are no active cases in Residences for people with disabilities.