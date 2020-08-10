Local Police in Huesca. 09-08-2020 EFE

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Spain is soaring, but there's still no sign of restrictions on domestic passengers arriving in the Balearic Islands.

Some people still don't seem to be taking the virus seriously on the Peninsula, which led to a raft of fines at the weekend.

Local Police evicted 66 people from a nightclub dance floor in Alicante in the early hours of Sunday morning and 139 sanctions were issued for people not wearing masks and establishments that broke the rules.

Security Forces also evicted 62 people from Los Patos beach in the north of Tenerife on Saturday.

Compliance

Castilla y León launched an "intense surveillance, control and inspection campaign" on Monday in some 12,000 workplaces and a range of establishments, including swimming pools, slaughterhouses, Food distributors, bars, restaurants, butchers, health establishments, offices and pharmacies in Castilla y León will be visited by Health Inspectors.

The Vice-President of the Junta, Francisco Igea, said he is concerned about the epidemiological situation in Burgos, Valladolid and Salamanca and hailed the slowdown in infections in Soria and Zamora.

PCR

All 400 residents in the town of Pacense in Villarta de los Montes, who've been in isolation since Saturday, are being given PCR tests on Monday and Tuesday to control Covid-19 infections.

Mayor Antonio Chaves confirmed that there are already 38 positives and more than 70 contacts have been tracked.

New infections

Catalonia has reported 1,091 new coronavirus positives and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 106,657.

The General Directorate of Public Health in Aragon confirmed 633 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 567 of them were in the province of Zaragoza.

Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, Finance & Public Function Minister for the Community of Madrid, insists that the Madrid Health System is not at risk of collapse as happened in March, when there was an avalanche of serious Covid-19 cases.

Five of the eight elderly people transferred to Ciempozuelos from a Nursing Home in San Martín de la Vega, where a coronavirus outbreak was detected, have tested positive.

Cantabria has 56 new cases of coronavirus, including a baby under one year old, who's been admitted to a hospital. Two other cases were located in Nursing Homes, which makes a total of 8 positive cases at two different Centres.

The Asturian Government has confirmed 21 new positives and one of them is related to one of the 11 outbreaks in Oviedo.

Another 58 active cases were confirmed in Galicia on Sunday, taking the total to 591, including two Nursing Home residents.

The Galician Health Authorities also confirmed the second coronavirus fatality in three days after an 83-year-old woman with previous pathologies passed away.

The Parish of San Felicísimo de Deusto in Bilbao has been temporarily shut down after a Covid-19 infection was confirmed.

In the last 24 hours, 6 new outbreaks have been reported in Andalusia; 2 in Granada, 1 in Huelva, Jaén, Malaga and Seville as well as 91 new coronavirus cases in Murcia and 89 in Navarre.