Emergencies
Two rescued after yacht catches fire
Two people were rescued on Tuesday evening after a yacht caught fire near the Malgrats islands in the area of Santa Ponsa.
The two jumped into the sea and were rescued by a British-flagged boat that was in the vicinity. A Coastguard boat went to the scene and doused the flames. A few minutes later, the yacht sank.
The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.
