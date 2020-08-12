Healthcare Professional, Son Espases Hospital. 11-08-2020 Marcelo Sastre

The Ministry of Health confirmed 228 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands on Tuesday, the highest number of infections in one day since the start of the health crisis.

There were no new coronavirus fatalities reported on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has increased by 449 in the last week to 1,028.

1,364 people are being treated for coronavirus, 99 are hospitalised, 10 are in the Intensive Care Units and 1,265 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Majorca, 93 people are hospitalised, 10 of them are in the ICU and 1,192 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Minorca there are no coronavirus patients in Mateu Orfila Hospital and 21 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Ibiza, 6 people are hospitalised and 52 are receiving Health Centre treatment at home.

218 Healthcare Professionals are currently under surveillance; 191 in Majorca, 6 in Minorca and 21 in Ibiza.

38 Healthcare Professionals have contracted coronavirus; 35 in Majorca, 1 in Minorca and 2 in Ibiza.

Public Hospital Laboratories have carried out 166,824 PCR tests, 10,823 rapid antibody tests and 33,155 serologies.

One Nursing Home resident and 7 Healthcare Professionals are Covid-19 positive and there are no active cases in residences for people with disabilities.

3,608 people in the Balearic Islands have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, 232 have died and 2,348 have beaten the disease.