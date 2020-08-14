Smoking in the streets may be banned in Majorca. 13-08-2020 Cabalar

Shares:

The Government is planning to carry out mass screenings in Majorca with a view to banning smoking in the street if social distancing cannot be guaranteed, according to Health Minister, Patricia Gómez.

The measure has already been imposed in Galicia to stop the spread of coronavirus and other Communities have said they are also considering a ban.

Screenings in Majorca will take place in Inca, s’Arenal, Llucmajor and Son Gotleu, which are the areas with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Minister Gómez has already announced new capacity restrictions and issued a health warning for young people after two people with no previous pathologies were admitted to the ICU with coronavirus.

The Government wants to approve the new restrictions on Monday and make them effective from Tuesday when they are published in the BOIB.

"We are especially concerned about the appearance of cases in family settings," said Minister Gómez, implying that capacity at gatherings which is currently limited to 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors may be restricted further.

The Government is not considering closing companies such as gyms at the moment, but that could change if the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Related Tags