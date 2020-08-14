The beach has not been named. 14-08-2020 J. FURONES

At least 12 people contracted coronavirus at a beach in Majorca, according to Health Minister, Patricia Gómez, who says she is very concerned but declined to name the beach in question.

Minister Gómez and Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee for Infectious Diseases say the behaviour of 20-40-year-olds is very worrying because they are the ones most affected by the outbreaks, which mainly happen in the family environment.

They have appealed to people in that age group to exercise caution and be more aware of the danger of infecting others, especially those in risk groups.

The Healthcare Sector is not under duress at the moment, but as the number of coronavirus cases rises the pressure will increase.

There are a total of 1,411 hospital beds and 302 Intensive Care Unit places available in the Balearic Islands.

At the peak of the pandemic, 456 beds were occupied and on Wednesday 115 beds were occupied in the ICU, but only 17 of the patients are critically ill with Covid-19.