Healthcare Professional performing PCR test, Majorca. 26-08-2020 EFE

When children go back to class in the Balearics in a couple of weeks, parents will be asked to sign a form giving the school permission to give their children a PCR test if they’re suspected of having coronavirus.

The PCR tests are part of the health protocol for detecting Covid-19 cases at schools in the Balearic Islands, according to the Department of Education.

Families will also be asked to sign a responsibility declaration confirming that they will follow all health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, keep the Centre informed of any infections and keep children away from school if they have symptoms of the disease.