Health
Protocol for Schools
When children go back to class in the Balearics in a couple of weeks, parents will be asked to sign a form giving the school permission to give their children a PCR test if they’re suspected of having coronavirus.
The PCR tests are part of the health protocol for detecting Covid-19 cases at schools in the Balearic Islands, according to the Department of Education.
Families will also be asked to sign a responsibility declaration confirming that they will follow all health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, keep the Centre informed of any infections and keep children away from school if they have symptoms of the disease.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.