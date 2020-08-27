Jet2 has decided to cancel its Balearics summer programme. 27-08-2020

Shares:

Jet2holidays has announced the suspension of flights and holidays for the remainder of the summer. A company statement released on Thursday says:

"Because of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the current UK government advice, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca) for the rest of Summer 20.

"We are obviously very disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays in these fantastic destinations.

"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised by independent travel agents for how we have handled this, and we will be automatically cancelling affected trade bookings with a full refund.

"We can assure independent travel agents, customers and our partners in the Balearic Islands that we remain completely committed to these fantastic destinations.

"Bookings for next summer are looking strong, and we cannot wait to be back doing what we do best – working with hoteliers and our partners in Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to make sure customers enjoy their well-deserved holidays."