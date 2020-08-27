Tourism
Jet2 cancels holidays to the Balearics for the rest of the summer
Jet2holidays has announced the suspension of flights and holidays for the remainder of the summer. A company statement released on Thursday says:
"Because of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the current UK government advice, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca) for the rest of Summer 20.
"We are obviously very disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays in these fantastic destinations.
"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised by independent travel agents for how we have handled this, and we will be automatically cancelling affected trade bookings with a full refund.
"We can assure independent travel agents, customers and our partners in the Balearic Islands that we remain completely committed to these fantastic destinations.
"Bookings for next summer are looking strong, and we cannot wait to be back doing what we do best – working with hoteliers and our partners in Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to make sure customers enjoy their well-deserved holidays."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.