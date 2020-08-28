Flu shots available in October. archive photo. 28-08-2020 EFE

The flu vaccination campaign will begin in the first week of October throughout Spain, according to Health Minister, Salvador Illa.

He made the announcement on Thursday after a joint Sector Conference to address the start of the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic

The flu campaign usually begins in late October or early November, but Minister Illa says it’s better to start vaccinating people sooner to prevent the total collapse of hospital services and stop people contracting flu and coronavirus at the same time.

At least 75% of Healthcare Personnel, 60% of pregnant women, those considered at risk, people who provide essential public services and everyone over 65 will be vaccinated.

The Government bought 180,000 doses of the flu vaccine in June, which is 37% more than usual, because of the coronavirus pandemic.