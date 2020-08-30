Damage in Manacor. 30-08-2020 @IB3noticies

The Asaja farming businesses association is pointing to potential losses brought about by Saturday's storm.

Joan Simonet, the Asaja manager in the Balearics, believes that up to 80% of the grape and olive harvest could have been ruined in the Porreres and Felanitx area because of hail. The damage, he says, goes beyond what falls to the ground, as fruit that remains on trees or on vines can be rendered useless.

In Banyalbufar, hit by a tornado on Saturday, olives and grapes will also have been badly affected. Vegetable crops in Ariany, Manacor and Santa Maria are others of concern.

In addition, Simonet points out, there has been the damage to greenhouses and storage facilities.