Healthcare Professionals, Palma. 01-09-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Government has announced a 2nd coronavirus outbreak at a Nursing Home in Cala Estància which has affected 12 people.

On Monday a Covid-19 outbreak was confirmed at the Sèniors Nursing Home in Sant Joan which caused two fatalities and 75 infections. 6 people are in the hospital.

The Sant Joan outbreak is the most serious so far and only came to light after a resident suffered a fall and was given a PCR test as per protocol.

Scans are being carried out at the Nursing Home to determine whether the first person infected was a worker or a relative of one of the residents.

Residents do not have access to the outside area of the Nursing Home, so the virus could only enter the building via a visitor or an employee.

Zones

The Nursing Home has been divided into four separate areas to prevent contact between those who are positive for coronavirus and those who are not.

The four areas are: confirmed positive patients, patients suspected of close contact, patients suspected of having symptoms and uninfected patients.

Managers of the Sant Joan Nursing Home say all safety protocols have been adopted and the necessary measures are in place to ensure that all Health Authority instructions are followed.

The Nursing Home is closed and staff and relatives of residents are being given temperature tests. Reinforcement staff have been hired and PCR tests are being carried out on all staff members.

A Risk Committee has also been set up, a series of hygiene reference persons have been elected at each premises and an external quality audit has been carried out to verify the level of quality at the Centres.

114 residents and 77 Healthcare Workers at Nursing Homes are positive for coronavirus, according to the latest Government statistics.

Cases Decrease

The Health Department confirmed 174 new infections in the Balearic Islands on Tuesday, which is a significant fall compared to previous days and takes the total to 8,339.

300 people are still hospitalised, 47 of them are in Intensive Care Units and 925 patients have been discharged.

172 Healthcare Professionals are coronavirus positive, 371 others are under surveillance and 502,502 have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.

The latest figures indicate that infections are declining but more people are being hospitalised.