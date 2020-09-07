Llucmajor's fairs will not be going ahead as normal. 07-09-2020

The Balearic government is recommending that town halls do not hold fairs this autumn. At a recent meeting with mayors, President Armengol said that the policy which applied to the summer fiestas should continue. This has meant the total cancellation of some fiestas, while others have gone ahead with very reduced programmes and events for which social distancing can be assured.

Majorca's oldest autumn fairs are those of Inca and Llucmajor. The town hall in Llucmajor has already announced that the 474th edition - there are four fairs which start towards the end of September - will not go ahead but that there will be some cultural events and the traditional opening address. Inca's Dijous Bo in November is the largest of the fairs. Like Llucmajor there are four fairs in all in Inca. The town hall has yet to make an announcement, other than to say that health measures will be respected at all times.

Arta was due to have held its fair this coming weekend, but this has been called off. For Vilafranca's melon fair and fiesta, the weekend before last, there was the melon competition but very little else. The Binissalem Vermar fiestas and wine fair, which are held in September, were called off at the end of July. Other fairs that would normally be coming up include Alcudia's at the start of October.