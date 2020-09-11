Italy reactivates Cruise Ship Sector but boats won't stop in Palma. archive photo. 11-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Italy has reactivated its Cruise Ship Sector, but the boats will not be stopping in Palma because the Government has banned them from entering Spanish ports due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises at sea for the first time since March and the companies say strict health and security protocols are in place for both passengers and crew.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the ‘MSC Grandiosa’ left Genoa on August 16 on a week-long cruise with visits to Florence, Rome, Naples and Sicily.

The ‘MSC Magnifica’ was back at sea on August 29, followed by the ‘Costa Deliziosa’ on September 6, with stops in Bari, Brindisi and Messina amongst other places. The ‘Costa Diadema’ is scheduled to set sail on September 19 on a cruise exclusively for Italian tourists.