Health
Hundreds sanctioned in lockdown neighbourhood
Local Police have issued 207 reports for breaching health regulations in Son Gotleu and 127 of them were for not wearing a face mask.
50 others were sanctioned for smoking in the street and the rest were for being at a bar when they’re not supposed to, not respecting bar closing times and entering or leaving isolated areas.
Palma Mayor, José Hila, said on Tuesday that Local Police are working to ensure that mobility restrictions are respected in areas under lockdown and pointed out that 43 people were sanctioned in Son Gotleu on Tuesday alone.
The amount of the fines will be decided once the reports are processed according to the gravity of the offence.
