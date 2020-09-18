Health
Lockdown approaching in Architecte Bennàssar district
Population screening for Covid-19 will not be carried out in the Arquitecte Bennàssar district of Palma which goes back into lockdown on Friday at 2200 for 15 days.
The Ministry of Health says more PCR tests will be performed and a Covid Express bus will be available for patients with a prescription.
Widespread screenings are already being carried out in the Son Gotleu district of Palma, Ciutadella in Minorca and isolated areas of Ibiza.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 256 new coronavirus cases and one fatality in the Balearic Islands on Thursday.
