Graffiti Artists claim Covid-19 is fake
Graffiti artists have been busy in coastal areas of Es Trenc, between sa Ràpita and ses Covetes.
Slogans have appeared on bunkers criticising the Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and claiming the disease doesn’t exist.
Feis-me el favor d’anar a pintar a sa vostra puta casa. Mercii pic.twitter.com/OjnUdo0EqD— Alicia Barbas (@aliciabarbass) September 20, 2020
A number of people have turned to social media websites to complain about the graffiti, including @aliciabarbass who uploaded photos of the slogans and tweeted, “Please go and paint in your !!*@*!! house, Thanks.”
Campos City Council removed anti-tourism graffiti from walls in the area last summer.
