Police detaining migrants demand PPE
The National Police Union, Police Justice or Jupol has launched an SOS after 11 pateras with more than 160 people on board arrived in the Balearic Islands within a few hours.
Jupol has asked the Interior Minister to strengthen resources allocated to intercepting migrants, saying "an urgent solution is necessary to solve the problem."
Union Representatives point out that it takes a long time to process the migrants when they arrive in the Balearic Islands, particularly when a lot of people arrive at the same time.
An increasing number of pateras have been intercepted off the Balearic coast in recent weeks and the Union has repeatedly demanded that every Officer involved in detaining and processing migrants be given PPE equipment, including face masks.
