Health
Migrants test positive for coronavirus
Six of the 204 migrants who landed in the Balearics in ramshackle boats from north Africa this week have tested positive for the coronavirus, a government spokesperon said this morning.
They have been placed in quarantine and under medical observations. Hundreds of illegal migrants have been making their way across from North Africa this week taking advantage of the good weather and the calm seas. The Guardia Civil Maritime department is on full alert.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.