The migrant boat that arrived to Majorca. 24-09-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Six of the 204 migrants who landed in the Balearics in ramshackle boats from north Africa this week have tested positive for the coronavirus, a government spokesperon said this morning.

They have been placed in quarantine and under medical observations. Hundreds of illegal migrants have been making their way across from North Africa this week taking advantage of the good weather and the calm seas. The Guardia Civil Maritime department is on full alert.

