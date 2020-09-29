Disinfecting streets in Soller. 28-09-2020 S. Cases

Shares:

Covid-19 infections have decreased in the most populated Municipalities of Majorca, except in Palma, according to the latest data.

Active positive cases of coronavirus have fallen to 103 in Llucmajor; 102 in Calvia, 80 in Soller; 59 in Manacor; 45 in Inca and active cases in Marratxí are static at 91.

The epidemiological situation in Soller became significantly worse last week due to the outbreak at the Bell Entorn residence for the elderly; but infections in the Municipality have dropped by 21.25 since last Thursday.

Coronavirus infections in Palma are up by 4.7% and there are now 1,425 active cases, despite partial lockdowns in eight neighbourhoods, which have now been relaxed in Son Gotleu and Arquitecte Bennàssar.

Covid-19 infections have decreased in 19 municipalities in Majorca, increased in 16 and remained static in 17.

Decrease

In addition to the Municipalities above, infections have been reduced to 37 in sa Pobla; 22 in Alcúdia; 19 in Pollensa; 14 in Muro; 13 in Santanyí; 11 in Santa Maria; 10 in Santa Margalida; 10 in Bunyola; 8 in Sineu; 8 in Artà; 5 in Sant Llorenç; 2 in Lubí; 2 in Ariany and 1 in Selva.

Increase

Infections have increased to 37 in Capdepera; 32 in Montuïri; 23 in Felanitx; 22 in Binissalem; 14 in Alaró; 13 in Algaida; 12 in Andratx ; 10 in Campos; 7 in Porreres; 5 in Valldemossa; 4 in Lloseta; 3 in Campanet; 2 in Ses Salines and 1 in Banyalbufar.

In Municipalities where the numbers are static, there are 2 positive cases in Sant Joan; 3 in Son Servera; 4 in Vilafranca; 4 in Esporles; 2 in Sencelles; 2 in Deià; 2 in Puigpunyent, 1 in Costix and 1 in Santa Eugenia.

Coronavirus Free

Búger, Mancor, Lloret, Petra, Escorca, Estellencs and Fornalutx are all free of coronavirus.