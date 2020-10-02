Son Sant Joan Airport, Palma. archive photo. 02-10-2020 Ultima Hora

The new Rapid Antigen coronavirus tests may be used at arrival and departure areas of ports and airports and at Nursing Homes in the Balearic Islands, if they prove to be reliable in identifying asymptomatic patients.

“It’s very difficult to carry out PCR tests at airports," said Francina Armengol, President of the Government. “The antigen tests would give us the ability to control the virus if they are shown to work, although all of this would need to be agreed at a higher level.”

The Balearic and Canary Islands and the Ministries of Tourism, Health, Foreign Affairs & Development are putting together proposals, “so that we can establish safe corridors as soon as possible,” said Health Minister Patricia Gómez.

TUI is reportedly resuming flights to the Canary Islands on Saturday with seven flights a week and voluntary tests.

"They have found a solution because it is their high season and we are interested because a lot of sports tourists usually come to Majorca at this time of year," said Minister Gómez, but in reality the accumulated incidence still needs to be lowered and a better epidemiological situation achieved.

President Armengol has announced that what the Working Group is now considering "must be able to remain in place during the high season of 2021" and she warned that the measures that are being considered require a technological overhaul.

The Balearic Government has been heavily criticised over the lack of health controls for travellers at arrival and departure points in the Balearic Islands.