Police controls are continuing at Manacor entrances and exits, the perimeter lockdown of the urban centre having been extended until November 26.

Some twenty officers from the National Police and local Manacor police force are being deployed at controls on roads that connect the centre of Manacor to Palma, Porto Cristo, Felanitx and Sant Llorenç. There are four fixed controls as well as mobile checkpoints.

Drivers cannot leave or enter except for work, study and the care of vulnerable people. It is also possible to enter Manacor, which is the administrative centre for eastern Mallorca, in order to go to health centres, to courts and notaries, to renew permits or official documentation, and to carry out other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed.

Manacor town hall has argued that the controls are not effective or reliable, given the number of access points.