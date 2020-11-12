Dr. Arranz, "optimistic". 12-11-2020 Jaume Morey

Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, said on Thursday that "the numbers are optimistic" in highlighting a fall in the 14-day cumulative incidence rate for the first time in recent days.

The cumulative rate per 100,000 in the Balearics is currently 260. In Mallorca it is slightly lower (257), but higher in Ibiza - 291. Dr. Arranz added that the seven-day incidence rate has also decreased and that in Manacor and Ibiza (the municipality) the trend is reversing and the incidence is going down.

He noted that there are certain places with high numbers, and he highlighted Pollensa and Porto Cristo. In the case of Pollensa, the increase was related to an outbreak. The situation is improving.

With regard to the vaccine, Dr. Arranz said that it is too early to talk about its distribution. Until it is known exactly what will be delivered, the distribution cannot be specified.