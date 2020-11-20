Christmas is just around the corner, but some Palma neighbourhoods are complaining that they won’t have lights in their streets this year.

Residents of the Polígono de Levante say they want Christmas lights "like they have in the United States" and are determined to make it happen.

“We want to show that we are a united neighbourhood, so for the Christmas holidays we will light the streets to pay tribute to those who are worst off, our children,” says one neighbour.

Because social interaction is limited and families won’t be able to go out as much as they usually do this Christmas, they want to try to make the holidays special for the children by decorating their windows and balconies.

"It's a spontaneous initiative and if the word spreads maybe it will encourage other neighbourhoods to get involved, we might even have a lighted palm tree like they have in the United States," said one of the organisers.

The organisers have put up posters calling on locals to get into the Christmas spirit.

“On December 6, light up your balconies, terraces, shops and restaurants to make it feel like Christmas for the children. Light up your Christmas” it says.

The organisers have also criticised Palma City Council for only putting up lights in the main streets of the city.