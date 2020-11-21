Barbara Rebassa, the mayor of Alcudia, and Pollensa’s mayor, Tomeu Cifre, had a meeting earlier this week with the local police from both municipalities and the Guardia Civil to discuss coordination in fighting crime and in ensuring compliance with Covid measures.

Alcudia town hall said that new outbreaks of the virus have meant that priority has had to be given to guaranteeing compliance. There will, therefore, be increased controls on the streets to make sure that people are sticking to the rules and also more checks on bars and restaurants and their capacities and safe distancing.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Alcudia has not been a particular concern, even if there has been a slight increase in recent days (25 as of Thursday). The situation in Pollensa would appear to have been controlled, the numbers having come down from what they had been - into the seventies. Of local municipalities, Sa Pobla is something of a concern. There has been a progressive increase in the number of cases. By Thursday, the total was 68. This was above the 56 in Pollensa.

Santa Margalida has also been showing an increase. The number of cases on Thursday was 35; it was 21 on the same day last week.