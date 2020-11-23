Protest in Manacor, Mallorca against lockdown

23-11-2020Maria Nadal

The perimeter lockdown of Manacor's urban centre is to be lifted on Tuesday.

Following Monday's cabinet meeting, Balearic government spokesperson Pilar Costa said that the lockdown will be lifted two days before the end of the fifteen-day extension, the lockdown having come into effect towards the end of October.

The health ministry, she explained, had decided to end the confinement two days early because of the falling numbers of coronavirus cases in Manacor.

Otherwise, Costa confirmed that the state of alarm in the whole of the Balearics will be extended.

