Portocolom lighthouse stands as a relic of the XIX century, envisioned by its architect Emili Pou, still to this day its lights helps those from the darkness of sea to find a way to a good port.

It's an emblematic building and nowadays it has merged with the landscape and has become an essential part of the Punta de ses Crestes, as you can see in this photography provided by the Balearic Government, the lighthouse offers wonderful views into the calm and quiet sea.

There's a surprise, for those who like to get up early, can have a photo taken of the sun rising from the cliffs and next to it in the coastal town of Portocolom there is a local weekly market which opens every Tuesday, for those in search for fresh local products.