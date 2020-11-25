British tourists not impressed.

Furious British tourists have been contacting the Bulletin claiming that they have shelved their Christmas holiday plans to Majorca because of the high cost of PCR tests.

The Balearic government is demanding that all tourists who arrive in Palma have a proof of a negative PCR test just before travel. A flight with a no-frills airline to Palma can cost around 50 euros at the moment with a PCR test costing almost three times as much in Britain.

In a further twist this morning senior members of the tourist industry in Majorca called for money raised through the tourist tax be used to pay for PCR test for tourists.

