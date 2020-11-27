Hotel facades lit up in Playa de Palma to welcome Christmas.

26-11-2020Ultima Hora

Most of the hotels in Playa de Palma are now closed until next year, but on Thursday night more than 25 of them brought some Christmas spirit to the beachfront.

For the first time in history the facades of the main hotel buildings were lit up from 19:30-21:00 to welcome Christmas and the bright shining lights could be seen from all across Palma Bay.

Hoteliers in Playa de Palma say they want to wish residents of Mallorca and the millions of tourists who love this Island a very Merry Christmas.

