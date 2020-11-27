Pollensa town hall has given the go-ahead for redevelopment work at the Hotel Formentor. A licence for the work, which will need to be undertaken within two years, was requested by the future purchasers of the hotel, believed to be the Canadian Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Mayor Tomeu Cifre said on Friday that the buyers had requested a licence for work to be carried out to the hotel's main building, even though the sale has not yet been completed. He explained that the town hall has studied the project thoroughly. "We have taken into account all aspects to do with the environment and the landscape. We believe that it is a project that will give a great boost to the municipality and will consolidate the image of a quality tourist destination."

The planned investment in redevelopment is 20 million euros, and under the agreement the town hall will ensure the free transfer of roads and adjacent green areas to the property's owner.

Cifre added that "this has been a long-awaited redevelopment, and now there is an investment group which plans to carry it out." "The town hall hopes that this will be done with the greatest possible diligence and that workers, many of them from Pollensa, will have guarantees of continuing to work at the hotel."