Cala Gat is a small Mediterranean cove guarded by pine trees, which provides cool shade against the hot Mallorcan summer. The crystal clear waters are a perfect environment for snorkelling and/or simply swimming.
The cove is next to Sa Torre Cega. It was a fortification to protect from the incursions of the Moorish pirates since the 16th century. In 1911, it was converted into the Palau d'en March, now a house-museum.
Cala Gat has easy access and is considered to be a semi-virgin beach, as shown in this photo from the Balearic Government, showing the peaceful and quiet atmosphere that can be felt on this small white sand beach.
