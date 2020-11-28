Smoking ban, Mallorca.

Smoking ban, Mallorca. archive photo.

28-11-2020EFE

The Spanish Association Against Cancer in the Balearic Islands has questioned the Government's decision to relax the smoking ban.

“Knowing that tobacco is responsible for 30% of cancer deaths and since it was the authorities that implemented the smoking ban in public spaces to limit the spread of Covid-19, it makes sense to maintain these restrictions beyond the pandemic."

Smokers were banned from lighting up in public spaces in late August and the decision was applauded by the Association's Chairman by Dr Javier Cortés who has already called for the ban to be kept in place and said relaxing the regulations is "a setback for public health."

On World Lung Cancer Day, November 17, the Spanish Association Against Cancer published a study claiming that 80% of respondents are in favour of expanding smoke-free spaces to reduce exposure to tobacco, which is responsible for 82% of lung cancer cases.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.