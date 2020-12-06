Alfonso Rodríguez, spokesperson for the Consubal consumers' association in the Balearics, calculates that household spending this Christmas will fall by twenty-five per cent. "People aren't buying. From what they tell us, the vast majority still don't know what to do."

"Spending will decrease due to the uncertainty. The most important items are gifts and then food. But less will be spent on food this year, as we will not be able to get together as families." Rodríguez suggests that "a sense of sorrow" will influence purchasing, and so meals will be lighter and less expensive.

"There is a feeling of living through a crisis. This will lead to greater caution and restraint when shopping for gifts and food. Simpler dishes will be served."

As for gifts, he believes that there will be the same number as usual but that they will be considerably cheaper, and he points to the fact that people are buying secondhand items, be these toys or clothes. The perception has been, Rodríguez adds, that buying used objects is associated with poverty. "But this perception is changing."