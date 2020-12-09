If you visited Palma last weekend you could be forgiven for thinking the coronavirus crisis was completely over and done with and life had returned to normal.

Crowds of people hit the town to see the Christmas lights and queues formed at car parks and in other areas as families and groups of friends got together and no-one stopped them.

Bro la de gente que hay en el parc de la mar para ver el arbol de navidad!! pic.twitter.com/fQq12DUkWk — Oficial®️ (@IorLuc09) December 6, 2020

@IorLuc09 tweeted video showing hundreds of people who'd gathered in Parc de la Mar to see the 27-metre high Christmas tree and La Voz de Andratx posted a picture of hundreds more who went to Passeig del Born on Monday to see the lights in all their glory.

The Health Minister Patricia Gómez has warned that there are difficult days ahead and the curfew is being brought forward by 2 hours to 22:00 from December 21, but seriously what’s the point if people continue to do whatever they please and no-one is monitoring the situation.

Critics blasted the lack of awareness and blatant crowding in Palma over the weekend and many took to social networks to complain about the lack of Police on the streets, but others pointed out that people only congregate because there’s no control.

With the Christmas and New Year holidays just weeks away there are fears that the situation is about to get a lot worse.