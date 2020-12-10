Palma Cathedral and Christmas tree.

Palma Cathedral and Christmas tree.

09-12-2020Pere Bota

Palma City Council is reportedly studying ways to stop crowds gathering in the centre of town to see the Christmas lights after photographs and video showing large numbers of people milling around Parc de la Mar and Passeig des Born over the holiday weekend.

The Citizen Participation Councillor Alberto Jarabo has refused to accept that the lights are a source of contagion in Palma, insisted that they’ve been distributed in such a way as to avoid the risk of crowding.

But social media websites are awash with complaints along with photos and video of groups of families and friends meandering through the city like they did before the pandemic.

“There will always be sources of attraction for people, but the lights are spread out in so many places that I doubt it is a source of contagion,” claimed Councillor Jarabo. “By that logic, supermarkets and stores would also be sources of contagion, you have to maintain a certain standard of normal life, but there will be places where more people are going to gather.”

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.