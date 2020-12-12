McDonald’s and Burger King have been reported to the National Police for allegedly breaking the curfew.

The President of the Association of Bars, Cafes and Restaurants of Mallorca, Restauración, Alfonso Robledo claimed on Friday that both companies were delivering food after 22:00.

“These businesses offered delivery service beyond the established time limit which is totally prohibited,” he explained. "We received a flood of calls saying the city was full of home delivery bikes at around midnight.”

Robledo says businesses that ignore the Government curfew are giving the Sector a bad name.

"It hurts us all,” he said, “not only because it’s risks the efforts made by restaurant workers and employers to reduce infections, but also because these establishments are harming their own Sector.”

"We cannot afford to have an enemy in our own camp and that is why we will be relentless in making sure businesses obey the curfew,” vowed Robledo. “This Sector is not the focus of contagion and although the rules are tremendously harsh with us, if the law doesn’t allow us to open after 22:00, then we must not open.”