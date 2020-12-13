Healthcare Worker performing PCR Test.

Healthcare Worker performing PCR Test.

12-12-2020Jaume Morey

More than a thousand people who were supposed to be in isolation because they tested positive for Covid-19 or were in close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus have skipped quarantine since July 1, which is around 7 people a day, according to information collected by trackers.

112 Emergency service personnel notify the Security Forces if they’re unable to reach people who are supposed to be quarantining at home, although in some cases the authorities had the wrong phone number for people or hadn't been notified that someone had been transferred to hospital.

Between July 1 and December 10, a total of 830 alerts were issued for people who skipped quarantine in Mallorca; 253 in Ibiza; 7 in Minorca and 4 in Formentera and the highest number of alerts were issued in September.

Since the Decree Law 11/2020 was approved on July 10 to establish a specific sanctioning regime to deal with non-compliance with the coronavirus restriction 4,745 complaints have been registered, 4,149 for private citizens and 596 for establishments.

The penalties issued for private citizens included the incorrect use of a face mask and smoking on public roads.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.