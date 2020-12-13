More than a thousand people who were supposed to be in isolation because they tested positive for Covid-19 or were in close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus have skipped quarantine since July 1, which is around 7 people a day, according to information collected by trackers.

112 Emergency service personnel notify the Security Forces if they’re unable to reach people who are supposed to be quarantining at home, although in some cases the authorities had the wrong phone number for people or hadn't been notified that someone had been transferred to hospital.

Between July 1 and December 10, a total of 830 alerts were issued for people who skipped quarantine in Mallorca; 253 in Ibiza; 7 in Minorca and 4 in Formentera and the highest number of alerts were issued in September.

Since the Decree Law 11/2020 was approved on July 10 to establish a specific sanctioning regime to deal with non-compliance with the coronavirus restriction 4,745 complaints have been registered, 4,149 for private citizens and 596 for establishments.

The penalties issued for private citizens included the incorrect use of a face mask and smoking on public roads.