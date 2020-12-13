The Balearic Government is expected to introduce tighter restrictions next week after the Ministry of Health confirmed 317 new coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands on Sunday, the highest number of infections in a day for a month.

El virus accelera i els casos es multipliquen. A Balears han mort 430 persones per covid. Cal interioritzar i ser molt conscients de la difícil situació que vivim. Reduïm contactes, evitem espais tancats i apartem-nos d'aglomeracions. S'acosta una tercera onada. Màxima precaució. https://t.co/IiH58a3Eva — Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) December 13, 2020

"The virus is accelerating and cases are multiplying," tweeted Francina Armengol, President of the Balearic Government. "430 people have died from Covid in the Balearic Islands. We need to internalise and be very aware of the difficult situation we live in, reduce contacts, avoid closed spaces and move away from congestion. A third wave is approaching. Maximum caution is needed.”

If Mallorca is elevated to level 4, mobility is likely to be severely restricted.

Residents may only allowed to leave home to go to work, school or visit the doctor or hospital.

The 22:00 curfew could be brought forward.

Capacity in public places, shops and at weddings or funerals will be limited.

Meetings in closed spaces will be banned and gatherings in public spaces limited to 6 people.

Customers will be banned from eating or drinking inside bars, restaurants and cafés.

Parks and gyms will be closed.

It’s also highly likely that the curfew extension at Christmas and New Year will be cancelled and the increase in the number of people allowed to gather in groups will probably go by the wayside too.

Any change in ​the coronovirus ​restrictions will be announced by the Government on Monday.