President Armengol announced on Monday that the government is taking on 377 people who will "help the population better understand what coronavirus is like, how we have to protect ourselves and when we break the rules". They will be operating on all the islands and will start work this Wednesday. Recruitment to bring the total to 377 will continue until early next month, and the employment is for six months.

The social affairs minister, Fina Santiago, said that the majority will be assigned to health areas; these are often the same as municipalities but not exclusively. Others will operate in natural areas, e.g. places where people go for walking, and in shopping centres.

Santiago explained that these workers have themselves been given information training regarding coronavirus and on how to obtain information in the most effective way. They have also received training on how to handle any situations where there may be "conflict".