Coronavirus immunisation is due to start on Sunday, December 27 and it's not a moment too soon because the pandemic is raging, infections are soaring and the Balearic Islands have the highest accumulated incidence in the country.

The Ministry of Health revealed on Wednesday that 5,237 cases have been diagnosed in the last 14 days and 2,800 in the last week, taking the cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks to 455.61 cases. Madrid has 361 cases, which is an increase of 32, followed by the Community of Valencia with 346, Extremadura with 337 and Castilla-La Mancha with 305.

60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive from Guadalajara on Sunday morning and between 500 and 1,000 people will be vaccinated per day, starting with residents and disabled people and Healthcare Workers in homes for the elderly, then all other Healthcare Personnel, followed by elderly people who live at home who live in their houses.

Health & Consumption Minister Patricia Gómez says she’s concerned about the record 604 infections in a single day reported on Wednesday.

But the number of people requiring hospitalisation is very different to what is was just a few months ago. During another peak in infections in September there were an average of 300 new cases a day, 375 people were hospitalised and 65 patients were in the ICU, whereas on Wednesday there were 604 new coronavirus cases, 305 people were hospitalised and 55 patients are in the ICU.

At the moment there are 1,000 beds available for coronavirus patients in hospitals in the Balearic Islands and Minister Gómez is confident that's plenty.

"Some hospitals may be more stressed than others, but in principle the hospital situation is not excessively worrying.”