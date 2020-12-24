The knives are sharpened, the veggies are peeled and the menus are back from the printers. It’s almost time for patients and staff at Hospitals and Military Barracks across Mallorca to get stuck in to the biggest dinners of the year.

Being laid up in hospital at Christmas is no fun, especially for those who can't have visitors because of the coronavirus restrictions but kitchen staff are going all out to make sure patients at least have a slap up meal. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Son Espases Hospital

Christmas Eve:

Crema de Ave Reina

Seafood hoki with glazed carrot

Fruit and nougat

Christmas Day:

Christmas soup

Segovian suckling pig with baked potato

Pineapple in its own juice with nougat

New Year’s Eve:

Magnolia soup with minced meat

Leg of lamb

Glazed apple and nougat.

Clinic Rotger

Christmas Eve:

Consommé with salty pudding and mint

Baked monkfish with seafood sauce, potatoes and carrots

Christmas sweets

Anna de Codorniu Cava

Christmas Day:

Christmas soup with cookies

Turkey with potato and sweet potato

Seasonal fruit

Christmas assortment

Anna de Codorniu Cava

New Year’s Eve:

Wild asparagus cream with Iberian ham shavings

Zarzuela seafood

Tropical pineapple

Christmas sweets

Anna de Codorniu Cava

Quirón Palmaplanas

Christmas Eve:

Almond cream soup

Orange salmon with steamed vegetables

Christmas Truffle cake

Christmas Day:

Traditional Christmas soup with biscuits filled with meat

Turkey and stuffing with baked potato and red fruit sauce.

Tronco de Noel

New Year’s Eve:

Butterfly tiger prawns with crayfish sauce

Dorada stuffed with spinach and prawns and vegetable pearls

San Silvestre cake

Nougat

Juaneda Clinic, Juaneda Miramar Hospital & Juaneda Muro Hospital

Christmas Eve:

Bouillabaisse soup with garlic and parsley toast

Chicken medallions stuffed with plum sauce and potatoes

Apple compote with yogurt, cinnamon and cookie grounds

Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:

Christmas soup

Pork tenderloin in port sauce with rosemary potatoes and grilled wild asparagus

apple and yogurt with cinnamon and biscuits

Homemade pudding

New Year:

Arròz brut with mushrooms

Cod au gratin with baked potatoes and piquillo peppers

Black Forest gateau

Inca Hospital

Christmas Eve:

Bouillabaisse soup with garlic and parsley toast

Chicken with plum sauce and potatoes

Apple compote with yogurt, cinnamon and cookie grounds

Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:

Christmas soup

Pork tenderloin in port sauce with rosemary potatoes

Homemade pudding

Christmas assortment

New Year’s Eve:

Arròz brut with mushrooms

Cod au gratin with baked potato

Black Forest gateau

Son Llàtzer Hospital

Christmas Eve:

Almond cream with ham shavings

Cod with garlic confit and pea sauce

Blueberry cheesecake

Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:

Nadal soup

Suckling pig with baked potato

Tiramisu

Christmas assortment

New Year’s Eve:

Bouillabaisse soup

Turkey and vegetables

Lemon pie

**Inca General Hospital

Christmas Eve:

Almond cream with ham shavings

Cod with garlic confit and pea sauce

Blueberry cheesecake

Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:

Nadal soup

Suckling pig with baked potato

Tiramisu

Christmas assortment.

New Year's Eve:

Bouillabaisse soup

Turkey and vegetables

Lemon pie

**The same menu will also be served at Verge de la Salut and Psychiatric hospitals.

Manacor Hospital

Christmas Eve:

Seafood soup

Chicken breast with plum and carrot sauce

Custard tart and cookies

Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:

Nadal soup

Pork knuckle with potatoes

Profiteroles

Christmas assortment

New Year’s Eve:

Bouillabaisse soup

Hake fillet in green sauce with eels and sautéed peas

Black Forest gateau

Christmas assortment

Jaime II Barracks

Christmas Eve:

Seafood soup with croutons

Pork sirloin with pepper sauce

Christmas sweets

Christmas Day:

Salad

Salmon in sauce

Black Forest Gateau

Christmas sweets

New Year’s Eve:

Assorted cured meats

Vichyssoise

Beef cheeks in a wine sauce with garnish

Flan with cream

Christmas sweets