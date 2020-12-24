The knives are sharpened, the veggies are peeled and the menus are back from the printers. It’s almost time for patients and staff at Hospitals and Military Barracks across Mallorca to get stuck in to the biggest dinners of the year.
Being laid up in hospital at Christmas is no fun, especially for those who can't have visitors because of the coronavirus restrictions but kitchen staff are going all out to make sure patients at least have a slap up meal. Here’s what’s on the menu:
Son Espases Hospital
Christmas Eve:
Crema de Ave Reina
Seafood hoki with glazed carrot
Fruit and nougat
Christmas Day:
Christmas soup
Segovian suckling pig with baked potato
Pineapple in its own juice with nougat
New Year’s Eve:
Magnolia soup with minced meat
Leg of lamb
Glazed apple and nougat.
Clinic Rotger
Christmas Eve:
Consommé with salty pudding and mint
Baked monkfish with seafood sauce, potatoes and carrots
Christmas sweets
Anna de Codorniu Cava
Christmas Day:
Christmas soup with cookies
Turkey with potato and sweet potato
Seasonal fruit
Christmas assortment
Anna de Codorniu Cava
New Year’s Eve:
Wild asparagus cream with Iberian ham shavings
Zarzuela seafood
Tropical pineapple
Christmas sweets
Anna de Codorniu Cava
Quirón Palmaplanas
Christmas Eve:
Almond cream soup
Orange salmon with steamed vegetables
Christmas Truffle cake
Christmas Day:
Traditional Christmas soup with biscuits filled with meat
Turkey and stuffing with baked potato and red fruit sauce.
Tronco de Noel
New Year’s Eve:
Butterfly tiger prawns with crayfish sauce
Dorada stuffed with spinach and prawns and vegetable pearls
San Silvestre cake
Nougat
Juaneda Clinic, Juaneda Miramar Hospital & Juaneda Muro Hospital
Christmas Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup with garlic and parsley toast
Chicken medallions stuffed with plum sauce and potatoes
Apple compote with yogurt, cinnamon and cookie grounds
Christmas assortment
Christmas Day:
Christmas soup
Pork tenderloin in port sauce with rosemary potatoes and grilled wild asparagus
apple and yogurt with cinnamon and biscuits
Homemade pudding
New Year:
Arròz brut with mushrooms
Cod au gratin with baked potatoes and piquillo peppers
Black Forest gateau
Inca Hospital
Christmas Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup with garlic and parsley toast
Chicken with plum sauce and potatoes
Apple compote with yogurt, cinnamon and cookie grounds
Christmas assortment
Christmas Day:
Christmas soup
Pork tenderloin in port sauce with rosemary potatoes
Homemade pudding
Christmas assortment
New Year’s Eve:
Arròz brut with mushrooms
Cod au gratin with baked potato
Black Forest gateau
Son Llàtzer Hospital
Christmas Eve:
Almond cream with ham shavings
Cod with garlic confit and pea sauce
Blueberry cheesecake
Christmas assortment
Christmas Day:
Nadal soup
Suckling pig with baked potato
Tiramisu
Christmas assortment
New Year’s Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup
Turkey and vegetables
Lemon pie
**Inca General Hospital
Christmas Eve:
Almond cream with ham shavings
Cod with garlic confit and pea sauce
Blueberry cheesecake
Christmas assortment
Christmas Day:
Nadal soup
Suckling pig with baked potato
Tiramisu
Christmas assortment.
New Year's Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup
Turkey and vegetables
Lemon pie
**The same menu will also be served at Verge de la Salut and Psychiatric hospitals.
Manacor Hospital
Christmas Eve:
Seafood soup
Chicken breast with plum and carrot sauce
Custard tart and cookies
Christmas assortment
Christmas Day:
Nadal soup
Pork knuckle with potatoes
Profiteroles
Christmas assortment
New Year’s Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup
Hake fillet in green sauce with eels and sautéed peas
Black Forest gateau
Christmas assortment
Jaime II Barracks
Christmas Eve:
Seafood soup with croutons
Pork sirloin with pepper sauce
Christmas sweets
Christmas Day:
Salad
Salmon in sauce
Black Forest Gateau
Christmas sweets
New Year’s Eve:
Assorted cured meats
Vichyssoise
Beef cheeks in a wine sauce with garnish
Flan with cream
Christmas sweets
