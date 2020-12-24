Kitchen staff at Clínica Rotger, Palma.

Kitchen staff at Clínica Rotger, Palma.

24-12-2020Jaime Moreda

The knives are sharpened, the veggies are peeled and the menus are back from the printers. It’s almost time for patients and staff at Hospitals and Military Barracks across Mallorca to get stuck in to the biggest dinners of the year.

Being laid up in hospital at Christmas is no fun, especially for those who can't have visitors because of the coronavirus restrictions but kitchen staff are going all out to make sure patients at least have a slap up meal. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Son Espases Hospital

Christmas Eve:
Crema de Ave Reina
Seafood hoki with glazed carrot
Fruit and nougat

Christmas Day:
Christmas soup
Segovian suckling pig with baked potato
Pineapple in its own juice with nougat

New Year’s Eve:
Magnolia soup with minced meat
Leg of lamb
Glazed apple and nougat.

Clinic Rotger

Christmas Eve:
Consommé with salty pudding and mint
Baked monkfish with seafood sauce, potatoes and carrots
Christmas sweets
Anna de Codorniu Cava

Christmas Day:
Christmas soup with cookies
Turkey with potato and sweet potato
Seasonal fruit
Christmas assortment
Anna de Codorniu Cava

New Year’s Eve:
Wild asparagus cream with Iberian ham shavings
Zarzuela seafood
Tropical pineapple
Christmas sweets
Anna de Codorniu Cava

Quirón Palmaplanas

Christmas Eve:
Almond cream soup
Orange salmon with steamed vegetables
Christmas Truffle cake

Christmas Day:
Traditional Christmas soup with biscuits filled with meat
Turkey and stuffing with baked potato and red fruit sauce.
Tronco de Noel

New Year’s Eve:
Butterfly tiger prawns with crayfish sauce
Dorada stuffed with spinach and prawns and vegetable pearls

San Silvestre cake
Nougat

Kitchen staff at Clínica Juaneda.

Juaneda Clinic, Juaneda Miramar Hospital & Juaneda Muro Hospital

Christmas Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup with garlic and parsley toast
Chicken medallions stuffed with plum sauce and potatoes
Apple compote with yogurt, cinnamon and cookie grounds
Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:
Christmas soup
Pork tenderloin in port sauce with rosemary potatoes and grilled wild asparagus
apple and yogurt with cinnamon and biscuits
Homemade pudding

New Year:
Arròz brut with mushrooms
Cod au gratin with baked potatoes and piquillo peppers
Black Forest gateau

Kitchen staff at Inca Hospital.

Inca Hospital

Christmas Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup with garlic and parsley toast
Chicken with plum sauce and potatoes
Apple compote with yogurt, cinnamon and cookie grounds
Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:
Christmas soup
Pork tenderloin in port sauce with rosemary potatoes
Homemade pudding
Christmas assortment

New Year’s Eve:
Arròz brut with mushrooms
Cod au gratin with baked potato
Black Forest gateau

Kitchen staff at Son Llàtzer Hospital, Palma.

Son Llàtzer Hospital

Christmas Eve:
Almond cream with ham shavings
Cod with garlic confit and pea sauce
Blueberry cheesecake
Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:
Nadal soup
Suckling pig with baked potato
Tiramisu
Christmas assortment

New Year’s Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup
Turkey and vegetables
Lemon pie

**Inca General Hospital

Christmas Eve:
Almond cream with ham shavings
Cod with garlic confit and pea sauce
Blueberry cheesecake
Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:
Nadal soup
Suckling pig with baked potato
Tiramisu
Christmas assortment.

New Year's Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup
Turkey and vegetables
Lemon pie

**The same menu will also be served at Verge de la Salut and Psychiatric hospitals.

Manacor Hospital

Christmas Eve:
Seafood soup
Chicken breast with plum and carrot sauce
Custard tart and cookies
Christmas assortment

Christmas Day:
Nadal soup
Pork knuckle with potatoes
Profiteroles
Christmas assortment

New Year’s Eve:
Bouillabaisse soup
Hake fillet in green sauce with eels and sautéed peas
Black Forest gateau
Christmas assortment

Kitchen staff at Jaime II Barracks, Palma.

Jaime II Barracks

Christmas Eve:
Seafood soup with croutons
Pork sirloin with pepper sauce
Christmas sweets

Christmas Day:
Salad
Salmon in sauce
Black Forest Gateau
Christmas sweets

New Year’s Eve:
Assorted cured meats
Vichyssoise
Beef cheeks in a wine sauce with garnish
Flan with cream
Christmas sweets

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.