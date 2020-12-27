Bar closing in Palma.

Bar closing in Palma.

26-12-2020M. À. Cañellas

Bars and restaurants in Mallorca may have to close at 18:00 and the Government is considering forcing large businesses to shut at 20:00.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol is in a video-conference meeting with Health Minister Patrícia Gómez, Palma Mayor José Hila, Island Council Presidents and the President of Felib to address the coronavirus situation and the early closure of bars, restaurants and large shopping centres is being considered.

Mallorca is in an extreme situation due to the progress of the pandemic, with the accumulated incidence rate in the last fourteen days soaring to more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Monday the Governing Council will analyse the health situation in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza but no changes are likely in Formentera.

In the next few hours, President Armengol is expected to announce whether the measures in Mallorca will be tightened or not.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.