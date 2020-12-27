Bars and restaurants in Mallorca may have to close at 18:00 and the Government is considering forcing large businesses to shut at 20:00.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol is in a video-conference meeting with Health Minister Patrícia Gómez, Palma Mayor José Hila, Island Council Presidents and the President of Felib to address the coronavirus situation and the early closure of bars, restaurants and large shopping centres is being considered.

Mallorca is in an extreme situation due to the progress of the pandemic, with the accumulated incidence rate in the last fourteen days soaring to more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Monday the Governing Council will analyse the health situation in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza but no changes are likely in Formentera.

In the next few hours, President Armengol is expected to announce whether the measures in Mallorca will be tightened or not.