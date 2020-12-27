Mallorca is staying in Level 4 until January 11 and tighter measures are being introcduced to stem the spread of coronavirus, the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol confirmed on Sunday.

“Mallorca has an accumulated incidence rate of 607 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and that is why the measures of two weeks ago are being strengthened to avoid social relaxation and crowding as much as possible," she said.

“The new measures are aimed at the Restaurant and Commercial Sectors which contribute to congestion and social relaxation,” said President Armengol who revealed that the measures will be enforced from Tuesday after their publication in the BOIB and remain in place until January 11.

“All bars, cafes and restaurants must close at 18:00 to avoid contact with people from other bubble groups," she announced.

"All commercial activity, small businesses, petrol stations and supermarkets, except those that affect essential activity must close at 20:00," she added.

"Shopping malls and centres with areas of more than 700 metres will not be allowed to open for the next two weeks, or on holidays or at weekends, so they will be closed on January 1, 2, 3, 6, 9 and 10 and capacity at car parks is being reduced by 30 percent.

Ibiza will continue in level two for the next 15 days, but there's been a small increase in infections recently and President Armengol has again called for maximum compliance with the rules on the White Island.

Minorca will remain at level 3 and the Covid situation has improved there, but experts want to wait and see the evolution of the virus before de-escalating Minorca to level 2.

Formentera has been elevated to level 3 because it has a cumulative incidence rate of 586 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days and there’s been a significant increase in cases recently.