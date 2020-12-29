The Guardia Civil will have special security presence on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in order to ensure compliance with the Balearic government's Covid restrictions.

Through the Felib federation of town halls, there is to be coordination with local police forces. The special presence will be on all the islands. Various Guardia Civil units will be involved, including the air service. On the evening of New Year's Eve, numerous controls will be set up, including ones in rural areas and in centres of population.

The force is asking for the help of the public if they are aware of possible parties with crowds of people. The public should get in contact with their local police or call 062. The Guardia Civil are also calling for the public's commitment to celebrating the New Year in a safe and responsible manner in their homes.

There are heavy fines - between 60,000 and 600,000 euros - for anyone organising, publicising or participating in parties of any type where there are crowds of people.

The principal rules to remember in Mallorca are that the curfew starts at 10pm (the government is asking for people to be home by 8pm) and that social gatherings are limited to six people. It is not recommended that more than two households mix. On the other islands, the curfew for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day is 1.30am and the limit on gatherings is ten.