In her New Year message on Wednesday, President Armengol said that "the virus will soon be a nightmare of the past".

She wished to thank those most affected by Covid and all the citizens of the Balearics for their efforts and commitment during the year. In a break from tradition, the message was shared with people who had been affected: Carolina Ramis, a supermarket cashier; Maribel Portella, a police tutor; Ana García, a high school student; Caterina Ferrer, a nurse at the Hospital General; Tomeu Servera, who has recovered from Covid, having been admitted to intensive care; and Sebastià Vadell, who adapted his business to the situation.

Armengol remembered the victims and stressed the importance of the work performed by the public sector. While she focused on the vaccine, she reiterated the need for "months of health rigour" to continue.

"The health response," she observed, "does not depend on political ideas or magic solutions". "The defeat of the virus will only be achieved through technical capacity, science and responsibility."