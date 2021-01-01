President Francina Armengol of the Balearics

President Armengol, during an interview with IB3 on New Year's Eve.

01-01-2021IB3

"We say goodbye to a very tough year, and 2021 starts with hope."

President Armengol's New Year message on Friday offered her thanks to everyone. On her Twitter account she gave thanks "for what you have done, for what you will do, for never giving up and always doing your best". "Together, we will smile again. In a 2021 full of health, dreams and hugging again."

The message was accompanied by excerpts from her New Year video, which featured contributions from six people who had been affected by the pandemic in different ways.

