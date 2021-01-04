There was no spike in coronavirus infections related to family and social gatherings in Mallorca over the Christmas period, according to the Health Minister Patricia Gómez, who visited the mass screenings in Son Roca and Son Ximelis on Sunday with Palma Mayor José Hila.

Of the 634 people tested, three were positive for Covid-19 and the incidence rate for the area was 922.75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with an average positivity of 11.92%; nearly 4 times the Health Authority’s recommended rate.

Contagion in Mallorca does appear to be stabilising; on Sunday there were 407 new positives in the Balearic Islands and the incidence rate in Mallorca is 608 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is slightly lower than last week.

New Year

Figures related to family and social gatherings at New Year have still to be confirmed, but if there are no new outbreaks the number of infections is likely to decline.

Minister Gómez said pressure on the Intensive Care Unit has eased slightly with 7 fewer patients admitted compared to last week, but she reminded people to keep their guard up.

Restrictions

The Government is not expected to change the restrictions currently in place in Mallorca on Monday, but they’ll be reviewed again the following week and if there’s no clear improvement in infections it's likely they'll be extended for another 15 days.

More than 5,000 vaccines arrived last week, but according to data only 1,356 residents and 839 Healthcare Workers at Nursing Homes have been immunised. 1,058 of the residents and 656 of the Healthcare Workers vaccinated were in Mallorca. The vaccination program is due to begin in Ibiza on Monday.

The Government’s aim is to immunise all Residents and Healthcare Workers in Balearic Nursing Homes, as well as all other Healthcare Workers and dependents living at home in the first quarter of this year.