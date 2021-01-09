Hordes of people swarmed into Shopping Centres and supermarkets on Friday after the Government announced that stores bigger than 700 m2 will be closed for at least 15 days from next Tuesday.

Big stores are not allowed to open this weekend under the coronavirus restrictions already in place, which meant the announcement left Mallorca’s residents in a panic, with just Friday and Monday to get their supplies in and restock the cupboards.

There were massive traffic jams at pretty much ever shopping centre and mall on the Island on Friday which caused huge tailbacks, particularly on the Ma-19 around Fan Mallorca. El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas and Mallorca Fashion Outlet were also very busy.

From Tuesday January 12, only departments dedicated to essential services, such as supermarkets will be open to the public.

Bars and restaurants will also be closed but home delivery and order collection will still be allowed to continue.

Small businesses will shut at 20:00 and capacity during opening hours will be limited to 30%.

The 22:00 curfew will remain in place for another 15 days.

The Government has appealed to the public to stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary, to help drive down the possibility of contracting coronavirus.