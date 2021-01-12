Non-residents can´t visit Spain

Going nowhere for now....

12-01-2021

British citizens, who are not legally resident in Spain, can´t travel to Spain until February 2 after the Spanish government decided to extend the ban into next month as a result of the new variant of Covid which has been diagnosed in Britain.

Spain first introduced the restrictions on British citizens earlier this month and it has now been extended on two occasions.

If a British citizen wants to travel to Spain he or she must have the necessary Spanish residence documents, either the new TIE card or green residency certificate.

The Spanish government did say, though, that if the overall Covid situation improved in Britain the ban would be eased.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.